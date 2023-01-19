Theta Fuel Trading 1% Lower This Week (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 18th. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for $0.0415 or 0.00000199 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $248.68 million and $12.75 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00076461 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00056378 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000345 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00009873 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001019 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00023920 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000268 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000837 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005029 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000105 BTC.
Theta Fuel Profile
Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,999,386,034 coins. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Theta Fuel Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
