Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.04

Shares of Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TSE:TXP – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.04 and traded as high as C$1.29. Touchstone Exploration shares last traded at C$1.28, with a volume of 102,955 shares.

Touchstone Exploration Trading Up 2.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$305.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$1.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.45, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.79.

About Touchstone Exploration

(Get Rating)

Touchstone Exploration Inc, an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company has interests in various private exploration mineral leasing properties; and two exploration blocks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Touchstone Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Touchstone Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.