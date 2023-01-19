Towerview LLC Has $4.54 Million Stake in StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS)

Towerview LLC grew its stake in StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,775,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the period. StealthGas makes up about 2.6% of Towerview LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Towerview LLC owned about 4.65% of StealthGas worth $4,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GASS. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of StealthGas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of StealthGas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of StealthGas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of StealthGas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of StealthGas by 1,712.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 400,059 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 377,982 shares during the last quarter. 45.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get StealthGas alerts:

StealthGas Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GASS opened at $2.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.86. The firm has a market cap of $108.49 million, a PE ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 0.88. StealthGas Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.91 and a twelve month high of $4.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

StealthGas ( NASDAQ:GASS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The shipping company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $28.11 million during the quarter. StealthGas had a positive return on equity of 5.87% and a negative net margin of 8.34%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised StealthGas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.

StealthGas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

StealthGas, Inc engages in the provision of international energy seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas sectors. It owns fleet of vessels that carry petroleum and petrochemical gas products in liquefied form such as propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GASS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for StealthGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StealthGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.