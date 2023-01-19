Traders Purchase Large Volume of Hasbro Call Options (NASDAQ:HAS)

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 9,478 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 57% compared to the typical daily volume of 6,049 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hasbro

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HAS. London Co. of Virginia raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,413,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,196 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 118.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,623,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,962,000 after acquiring an additional 879,972 shares in the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 2nd quarter worth $50,766,000. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 238.2% in the 2nd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 833,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,247,000 after acquiring an additional 587,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,187,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,200,000 after acquiring an additional 533,386 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hasbro Trading Down 4.1 %

HAS traded down $2.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $61.53. 73,956 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,397,157. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.09. Hasbro has a 52-week low of $54.65 and a 52-week high of $105.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.76.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.11). Hasbro had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. Hasbro’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hasbro will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is 93.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on HAS shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Hasbro from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Hasbro in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Hasbro from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Hasbro from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Hasbro from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hasbro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

