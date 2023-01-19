Trafalgar Property Group (LON:TRAF) Shares Down 9.8%

Trafalgar Property Group plc (LON:TRAF – Get Rating) fell 9.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.18 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.19 ($0.00). 14,509,182 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 77% from the average session volume of 8,176,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.21 ($0.00).

Trafalgar Property Group Stock Down 9.8 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.22. The stock has a market cap of £510,326.20 and a P/E ratio of -0.37.

Trafalgar Property Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trafalgar Property Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in residual property development business in the United Kingdom. The company undertakes residential property and assisted living projects. It is also involved in the renting of residential properties. The company was formerly known as Trafalgar New Homes Plc and changed its name to Trafalgar Property Group plc in March 2018.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trafalgar Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trafalgar Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.