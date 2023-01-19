Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Trinity Biotech Stock Performance
NASDAQ:TRIB opened at $1.08 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $41.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.42. Trinity Biotech has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $1.55.
Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. Trinity Biotech had a negative return on equity of 419.23% and a negative net margin of 42.21%. The company had revenue of $18.46 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Trinity Biotech will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trinity Biotech
About Trinity Biotech
Trinity Biotech plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Trinity Biotech (TRIB)
- Procter & Gamble Earnings: A Gamble Worth Taking
- Stocks Slide, Economic Report Paints Gloomy Picture For Economy
- What does Nu Holdings Stock Have To Do With Warren Buffett?
- J.B. Hunt Gets A Flat, Logistic Companies Come Into Focus
- Is Intel Stock On The Verge Of Breaking Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.