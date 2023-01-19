Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Trinity Biotech Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TRIB opened at $1.08 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $41.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.42. Trinity Biotech has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $1.55.

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. Trinity Biotech had a negative return on equity of 419.23% and a negative net margin of 42.21%. The company had revenue of $18.46 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Trinity Biotech will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trinity Biotech

About Trinity Biotech

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Biotech in the first quarter worth $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Trinity Biotech by 2.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,503,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 34,900 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Biotech in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Whitefort Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Trinity Biotech by 1,067.8% in the first quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 409,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 374,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.41% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

Featured Articles

