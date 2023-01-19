Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,575 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 5.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 31,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 139,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,058,000 after acquiring an additional 10,338 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,004 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Truist Financial by 50.5% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 11,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.0% in the third quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 10,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TFC shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Truist Financial to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI downgraded Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Compass Point lowered their target price on Truist Financial to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.21.

NYSE TFC traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.92. The company had a trading volume of 107,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,050,547. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.48 and its 200 day moving average is $45.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $67.83. The company has a market capitalization of $62.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.08.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 12.13%. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 47.71%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

