Trustcore Financial Services LLC Acquires New Stake in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October (NYSEARCA:IOCT)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October (NYSEARCA:IOCT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 63,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October by 1,363.7% during the third quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 253,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,444,000 after acquiring an additional 235,901 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October by 102.4% in the third quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after buying an additional 67,974 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October by 13.3% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October in the second quarter worth $404,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October in the third quarter worth $352,000.

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October Stock Performance

Shares of IOCT stock opened at $24.71 on Thursday. Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October has a 52-week low of $21.18 and a 52-week high of $25.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.92 and its 200 day moving average is $23.24.

