Trustcore Financial Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 197,537 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,495 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Trustcore Financial Services LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $37,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VO. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Shares of VO opened at $211.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $209.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.74. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $182.88 and a 52 week high of $243.97.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

