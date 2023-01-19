Trustcore Financial Services LLC Increases Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 812.5% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 321.0% in the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $75.69 on Thursday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $65.96 and a 52 week high of $81.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.81.

