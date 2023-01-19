Trustcore Financial Services LLC Invests $712,000 in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 33,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJUL. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Gill Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 1,294.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 260,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,910,000 after purchasing an additional 241,400 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC increased its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 281,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,537,000.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Up 0.0 %

IJUL stock opened at $24.93 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.97. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July has a fifty-two week low of $21.02 and a fifty-two week high of $25.15.

