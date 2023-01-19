U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Silica from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. TheStreet raised shares of U.S. Silica from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Get U.S. Silica alerts:

U.S. Silica Trading Down 6.5 %

Shares of U.S. Silica stock opened at $11.70 on Friday. U.S. Silica has a 12-month low of $8.91 and a 12-month high of $21.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $885.80 million, a PE ratio of 34.41 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.70.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica ( NYSE:SLCA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The mining company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. U.S. Silica had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $418.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.17 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Silica will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Donald A. Merril sold 35,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total transaction of $518,092.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,890,844.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Diane K. Duren sold 16,089 shares of U.S. Silica stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total transaction of $183,897.27. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,950.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Donald A. Merril sold 35,879 shares of U.S. Silica stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total transaction of $518,092.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,890,844.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Silica

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 343.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,583 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,737 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Silica

(Get Rating)

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Silica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Silica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.