UBS Group Increases SSE (LON:SSE) Price Target to GBX 1,950

SSE (LON:SSE – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at UBS Group from GBX 1,650 ($20.13) to GBX 1,950 ($23.79) in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.35% from the stock’s current price.

SSE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of SSE to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,825 ($22.27) to GBX 2,050 ($25.02) in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($25.63) target price on shares of SSE in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($23.18) target price on shares of SSE in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,664 ($20.31) target price on shares of SSE in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,835 ($22.39) target price on shares of SSE in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,931.13 ($23.56).

Get SSE alerts:

SSE Stock Down 0.2 %

SSE traded down GBX 2.69 ($0.03) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,705.31 ($20.81). The stock had a trading volume of 1,088,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,711,334. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,694.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,683.32. The company has a market capitalization of £18.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,740.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.17. SSE has a one year low of GBX 1,405 ($17.14) and a one year high of GBX 1,935.50 ($23.62).

About SSE

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.