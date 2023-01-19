Ultra Trading 2.1% Higher Over Last Week (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. Ultra has a market capitalization of $63.79 million and approximately $694,859.97 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultra token can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000998 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Ultra has traded up 2.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,033.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.29 or 0.00576727 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.83 or 0.00203661 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00042186 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00056256 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004207 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000582 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 tokens. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 303,793,577.7977 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.20675747 USD and is down -3.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $963,484.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

