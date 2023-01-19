United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Abbrea Capital LLC

Abbrea Capital LLC trimmed its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,330,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,703,145,000 after purchasing an additional 56,838 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,412,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,170,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,612 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,900,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $894,509,000 after acquiring an additional 157,479 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,163,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $892,858,000 after acquiring an additional 93,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,177,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $580,061,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $176.72 on Thursday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.87 and a 52-week high of $233.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $179.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.18.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.65%.

UPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.81.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

