UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Bought by NBW Capital LLC

NBW Capital LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,704 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 1.4% of NBW Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 276.9% during the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 49 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 160.0% during the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 52 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Knott David M Jr acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 450 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.30, for a total transaction of $244,035.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,737,532.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 1.1 %

A number of brokerages recently commented on UNH. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $587.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $599.28.

Shares of UNH traded up $5.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $481.58. The company had a trading volume of 20,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,368,542. The stock has a market cap of $449.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $522.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $525.11. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $445.73 and a fifty-two week high of $558.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $82.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 27.04%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 31.15%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

