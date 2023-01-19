Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Shares Down 7.3%

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 7.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.22 and last traded at $15.28. 40,550 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,419,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UPST. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Upstart from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Upstart from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Upstart to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Bank of America lowered Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Upstart to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.57.

Get Upstart alerts:

Upstart Stock Down 7.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.20 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.23). Upstart had a return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 0.55%. The company had revenue of $157.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.67 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $41,568.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 275,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,579,849.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Kerry Whorton Cooper sold 2,000 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total transaction of $41,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,066.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $41,568.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 275,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,579,849.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,093 shares of company stock worth $523,524. Insiders own 18.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upstart

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Upstart by 83.8% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Upstart by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 240,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Upstart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Upstart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,019,000. Finally, Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Upstart by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 32,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.