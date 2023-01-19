US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of US Foods from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of US Foods from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of US Foods to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of US Foods to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $43.11.

USFD stock opened at $36.18 on Monday. US Foods has a 12 month low of $25.49 and a 12 month high of $39.73. The firm has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 40.65 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. US Foods had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.64 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that US Foods will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $660,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,244,592. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USFD. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in US Foods by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,360,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174,650 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in US Foods by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,631,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,245 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in US Foods by 907.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,493,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,320 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in US Foods by 373.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,095,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,960,000 after purchasing an additional 863,900 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in US Foods by 104.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,427,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,785,000 after purchasing an additional 728,664 shares during the period. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

