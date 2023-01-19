Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. Buys 175 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,077 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 17.3% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 55,474 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,291,000 after acquiring an additional 8,164 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 35.1% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 618,903 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $59,025,000 after buying an additional 160,634 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.9% during the third quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 53,659 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,118,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 23.4% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 903 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.1% during the third quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 126,213 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $12,037,000 after buying an additional 4,945 shares during the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of CVS Health stock traded down $0.93 on Thursday, hitting $87.27. The company had a trading volume of 111,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,568,866. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.71. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $86.28 and a twelve month high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.45 and a 200-day moving average of $97.17.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $81.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.53 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 15.56%. Research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 93.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVS. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.13.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $13,521,155.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 608,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,815,568.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

