Valmark Advisers Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 60.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,942 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FTSM. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 8,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthCare Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FTSM stock opened at $59.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.47 and a 200-day moving average of $59.43. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12-month low of $59.26 and a 12-month high of $59.82.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a $0.191 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%.

