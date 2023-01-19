Valmark Advisers Inc. Buys 1,033 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 190.3% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $50,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $40.79 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $33.49 and a 12 month high of $50.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.77 and a 200-day moving average of $38.17.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

