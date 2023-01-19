Valmark Advisers Inc. Grows Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,328 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 46,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the second quarter worth about $391,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the second quarter worth about $3,594,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 42,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 15.9% during the second quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 69,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,004,000 after buying an additional 9,494 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of SLYV stock opened at $78.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.35. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1-year low of $66.84 and a 1-year high of $85.71.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.