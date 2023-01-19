Valmark Advisers Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,957,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,634,000 after buying an additional 126,251 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 8,532.8% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,662,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 3,619,946 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,525,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,991,000 after purchasing an additional 136,396 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 905,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,523,000 after purchasing an additional 19,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 783,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,934,000 after purchasing an additional 72,188 shares in the last quarter.

IJJ opened at $107.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.24. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $89.62 and a one year high of $112.49.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

