Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $2.05 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Get Rating) by 148.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,417 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,820 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF were worth $2,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYK. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 273.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYK opened at $196.43 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $203.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.72. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $178.51 and a 12-month high of $215.41.

About iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

