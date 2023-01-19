Valmark Advisers Inc. Purchases 3,135 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,400,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,666,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,058,000 after purchasing an additional 120,510 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,474,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,652,000 after purchasing an additional 234,867 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.2% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 6,328 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 45,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

BATS IEFA opened at $66.13 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.37.

