Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Gap Down to $15.64

Shares of Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALNGet Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.64, but opened at $14.78. Valneva shares last traded at $14.78, with a volume of 4 shares.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VALN. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Valneva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Valneva from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.88 and its 200-day moving average is $15.61.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALNGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $1.47. The company had revenue of $157.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.52 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Valneva SE will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Valneva in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Valneva by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 7,664 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Valneva during the first quarter worth approximately $858,000. Finally, General American Investors Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valneva in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,768,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, a vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2.

