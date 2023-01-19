VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) is Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s 9th Largest Position

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the quarter. VanEck Gold Miners ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. owned about 0.05% of VanEck Gold Miners ETF worth $5,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 370.7% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 541.9% in the 2nd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 570,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,968,301. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $21.52 and a twelve month high of $41.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.30 and a 200-day moving average of $26.50.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

