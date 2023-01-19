Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stake Raised by Greenspring Advisors LLC

Greenspring Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Greenspring Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,595.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 300.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 240.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of VEA opened at $44.95 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.42 and a twelve month high of $50.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.91.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.