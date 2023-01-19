Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Position Boosted by Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC

Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 2.3% of Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 93.4% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $43,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWO traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.93. The stock had a trading volume of 59,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,700,854. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $51.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.53.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.