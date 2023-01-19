Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Sold by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 618,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 192,634 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF comprises about 2.4% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Bogart Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $28,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 221.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4,540.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

VGK stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.63. The stock had a trading volume of 88,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,796,323. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.06. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $44.99 and a 52-week high of $68.04.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

