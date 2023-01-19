Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Acquired by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,395,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,370 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 6.4% of Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned about 5.30% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $3,507,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 21,145.2% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,241,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after buying an additional 18,155,728 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 11,250,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,553,000 after buying an additional 301,381 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,237,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,583,000 after buying an additional 218,642 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,799,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,876,000 after buying an additional 180,988 shares during the period. Finally, Rezny Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2,305.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,669,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,942,000 after buying an additional 3,516,893 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $222.98 on Thursday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.64 and a 52 week high of $297.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $222.07 and its 200 day moving average is $229.78.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

