Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,746,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,810,960,000 after purchasing an additional 634,224 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,581,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,364,295,000 after purchasing an additional 472,098 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,084,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,630,000 after purchasing an additional 212,555 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,737,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,423,000 after purchasing an additional 26,793 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,365,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,299,000 after purchasing an additional 95,178 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $359.73 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $424.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $360.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $359.25.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

