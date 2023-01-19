Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) Shares Purchased by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned 0.06% of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 178.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 53,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,580,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 37,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,657,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $776,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOOV opened at $144.77 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $143.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.20. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $123.18 and a 1 year high of $154.53.

