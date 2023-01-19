Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) Raised to “Neutral” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

OEZVY has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Verbund from €125.00 ($135.87) to €110.00 ($119.57) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Verbund from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Verbund from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Verbund from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.00.

Verbund Stock Performance

Shares of OEZVY opened at $15.82 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.37. Verbund has a twelve month low of $14.76 and a twelve month high of $23.97.

About Verbund

Verbund ( OTCMKTS:OEZVY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter.

VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchanges, traders, electric utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers in Austria and internationally. It operates through Hydro, New Renewables, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments.

