VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) CEO D James Bidzos Sells 3,000 Shares

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.87, for a total transaction of $644,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 656,444 shares in the company, valued at $141,050,122.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

D James Bidzos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 19th, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.73, for a total value of $423,460.00.

On Thursday, January 12th, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.80, for a total value of $423,600.00.

On Tuesday, January 10th, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.68, for a total transaction of $415,360.00.

On Thursday, December 22nd, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.25, for a total transaction of $404,500.00.

On Tuesday, December 20th, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.12, for a total value of $400,240.00.

On Thursday, December 15th, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.41, for a total transaction of $404,820.00.

On Tuesday, December 13th, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total transaction of $418,300.00.

VeriSign Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:VRSN traded down $0.68 on Thursday, reaching $211.64. 582,215 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 596,535. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $201.69 and its 200-day moving average is $190.31. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.25 and a 1-year high of $228.80.

Institutional Trading of VeriSign

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $357.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.40 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 59.07% and a negative return on equity of 47.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,079 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 75,475 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,777,000 after purchasing an additional 17,164 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 90,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,146,000 after purchasing an additional 21,830 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,619 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,731 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRSN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $216.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on VeriSign in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $243.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on VeriSign in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

