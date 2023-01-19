Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,106 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 598.6% in the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 9,273 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 417.9% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV stock traded down $3.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $389.93. The stock had a trading volume of 98,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,351,275. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $393.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $392.63. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $464.05.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.