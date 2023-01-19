Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,106 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 598.6% in the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 9,273 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 417.9% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
Shares of IVV stock traded down $3.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $389.93. The stock had a trading volume of 98,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,351,275. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $393.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $392.63. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $464.05.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
