Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Raises Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,467 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,111 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $9,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 198,024 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,921,000 after purchasing an additional 31,801 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,532,663 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $61,307,000 after purchasing an additional 159,910 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 34,302 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 20,275 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $253,000. 71.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total transaction of $153,039.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 452,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,622,263.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 9,752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $466,145.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,684,400.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total transaction of $153,039.81. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 452,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,622,263.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 243,098 shares of company stock valued at $11,939,277. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $46.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 405,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,295,312. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.60 and a 12-month high of $59.49. The company has a market capitalization of $191.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.84 and a 200-day moving average of $45.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.95.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

