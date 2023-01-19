Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 4,888 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,888 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $6,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 94.5% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 322,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,918,000 after buying an additional 156,550 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.2% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 53.1% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after buying an additional 12,316 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 141,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,038,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RTX traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $94.92. The stock had a trading volume of 74,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,964,842. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.00. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $80.27 and a twelve month high of $106.02. The firm has a market cap of $139.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.91, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.03.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $16.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Raytheon Technologies

In other Raytheon Technologies news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 3,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $319,356.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,309,533.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Raytheon Technologies news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 3,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $319,356.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,309,533.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $110,964.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,596 shares in the company, valued at $974,937.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,506 shares of company stock valued at $1,012,702. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.14.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

