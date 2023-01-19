Virgin Orbit (NASDAQ:VORB) Shares Gap Down to $1.71

Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VORB – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.71, but opened at $1.65. Virgin Orbit shares last traded at $1.64, with a volume of 843 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark cut their price objective on Virgin Orbit to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Virgin Orbit in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company.

Virgin Orbit Trading Down 1.8 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $566.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virgin Orbit

Virgin Orbit ( NASDAQ:VORB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.91 million for the quarter. Virgin Orbit had a negative return on equity of 128.75% and a negative net margin of 546.24%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Virgin Orbit during the third quarter worth $6,643,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Virgin Orbit in the first quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Virgin Orbit during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Virgin Orbit during the first quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Orbit in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.42% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Orbit Company Profile

Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc, a vertically integrated aerospace company, designs and develops commercial space orbital air pad launch solutions for small satellites across government, research, and education industries. It offers launch services for national security and defense; rideshare satellite launch services; civil spaceports; and space solutions.

