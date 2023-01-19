Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Position Trimmed by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank cut its holdings in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,694 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,010 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOD. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vodafone Group Public during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 405.8% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,932 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 9.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vodafone Group Public Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VOD opened at $11.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.42. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $9.94 and a fifty-two week high of $19.05.

Vodafone Group Public Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.4483 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a yield of 7.6%.

VOD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 110 ($1.34) to GBX 115 ($1.40) in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 225 ($2.75) to GBX 215 ($2.62) in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 120 ($1.46) to GBX 100 ($1.22) in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group Public currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.29.

Vodafone Group Public Profile

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

