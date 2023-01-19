Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Price Reaches $3.52 on Exchanges

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 18th. Over the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be bought for about $3.52 or 0.00016933 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market capitalization of $95.81 million and $20.27 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00010847 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00031261 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00039400 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004819 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00017984 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 32.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000639 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.06 or 0.00230906 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001011 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000100 BTC.

About Vulcan Forged PYR

PYR is a token. Its launch date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 3.72119009 USD and is up 0.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 80 active market(s) with $30,382,995.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

