Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $20.47 Million

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 18th. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be purchased for about $3.53 or 0.00016939 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 1% higher against the US dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market capitalization of $95.86 million and approximately $20.47 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Vulcan Forged PYR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00010826 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00031247 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00039364 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004847 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00017966 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 32.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000639 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.08 or 0.00230951 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001008 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

PYR is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 3.72119009 USD and is up 0.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 80 active market(s) with $30,382,995.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vulcan Forged PYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vulcan Forged PYR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.