Waddell & Associates LLC Has $2.50 Million Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Waddell & Associates LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Waddell & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Waddell & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Triumph Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 12,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 3,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Brightworth lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Brightworth now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Culbertson A N & Co Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 23,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

VTV opened at $141.01 on Thursday. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $122.54 and a twelve month high of $151.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.07.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

