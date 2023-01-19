Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) COO Sells $277,050.00 in Stock

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) COO Stephen P. Theobald sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total transaction of $277,050.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,035,602.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Walker & Dunlop Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE:WD traded down $1.41 on Thursday, hitting $92.35. The stock had a trading volume of 120,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,411. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.39. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.33 and a 1-year high of $145.00.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.60). Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The firm had revenue of $315.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.86 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Walker & Dunlop Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walker & Dunlop

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.79%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 5,066.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 398.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WD shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

