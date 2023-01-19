WealthTrust Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

WealthTrust Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Get Rating) by 76.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317,297 shares during the period. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF accounts for about 1.8% of WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPEI. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 89,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 26,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 99,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of FPEI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,669. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.86. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.08 and a fifty-two week high of $20.36.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.