Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Stryker (SYK)

Stryker (NYSE: SYK) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/9/2023 – Stryker was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $284.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $240.00.

1/6/2023 – Stryker had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $220.00 to $260.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/4/2023 – Stryker had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $257.00 to $265.00.

1/3/2023 – Stryker had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI to $265.00.

12/21/2022 – Stryker had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $232.00 to $268.00.

12/20/2022 – Stryker had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $230.00 to $252.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/14/2022 – Stryker had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $233.00 to $283.00.

12/12/2022 – Stryker had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $248.00 to $281.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/12/2022 – Stryker had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $249.00 to $282.00.

12/1/2022 – Stryker had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $239.00 to $257.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/22/2022 – Stryker was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

NYSE:SYK traded down $1.97 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $250.05. 18,451 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,484,894. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.89, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $188.84 and a 52-week high of $279.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $241.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.05.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 46.66%.

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total transaction of $63,708.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,032,281.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total value of $130,026.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,440.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total value of $63,708.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,032,281.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,079 shares of company stock worth $19,354,832. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

