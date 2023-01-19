Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Trading 2.5% Higher

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 2.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.77 and last traded at $20.64. 2,951 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,590,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.14.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WB. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Weibo in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Weibo from $37.00 to $32.60 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Weibo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Weibo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.14.
Weibo Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 77.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.
Institutional Trading of Weibo
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Weibo during the third quarter worth $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Weibo by 88.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Weibo by 404.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Weibo by 362.2% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 3,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Weibo during the third quarter worth $76,000. 27.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Weibo Company Profile
Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.
Featured Articles
