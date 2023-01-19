Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Trading 2.5% Higher

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 2.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.77 and last traded at $20.64. 2,951 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,590,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.14.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WB. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Weibo in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Weibo from $37.00 to $32.60 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Weibo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Weibo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.14.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 77.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Weibo ( NASDAQ:WB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The business had revenue of $453.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.31 million. Weibo had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 11.40%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Weibo Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Weibo during the third quarter worth $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Weibo by 88.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Weibo by 404.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Weibo by 362.2% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 3,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Weibo during the third quarter worth $76,000. 27.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

