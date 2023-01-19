West Fraser Timber (OTCMKTS:WFTBF) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WFTBF – Get Rating) fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $72.58 and last traded at $72.86. 93,274 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,963% from the average session volume of 4,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James cut shares of West Fraser Timber from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$190.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

West Fraser Timber Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.86.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.