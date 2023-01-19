Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $22.81

Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.81 and traded as high as $25.50. Westlake Chemical Partners shares last traded at $25.38, with a volume of 52,605 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on WLKP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $884.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.97.

Westlake Chemical Partners ( NYSE:WLKP ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $415.12 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Westlake Chemical Partners LP will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $0.471 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.30%.

In related news, SVP Andrew Kenner bought 5,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.98 per share, with a total value of $129,561.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,761.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 219.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 26,389 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in the 1st quarter worth $252,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in the 1st quarter worth $438,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 263,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,123,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the period. 31.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on either a spot or contract basis.

