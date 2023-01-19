Windsor Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Windsor Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,042 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Windsor Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Windsor Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $4,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 17,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

SPEM opened at $35.18 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $29.80 and a twelve month high of $42.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.35.

